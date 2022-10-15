Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

