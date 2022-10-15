Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,412 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 78,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

