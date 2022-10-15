West Wealth Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,021,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.51 and a 200-day moving average of $294.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

