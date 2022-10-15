Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

