V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

