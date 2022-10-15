Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

