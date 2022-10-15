Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

