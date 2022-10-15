Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

