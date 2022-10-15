Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,558 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

