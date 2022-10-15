Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.