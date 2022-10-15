Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,558 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

