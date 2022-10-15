Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $67.57 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.