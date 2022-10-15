Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $281,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

MMC opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

