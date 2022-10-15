Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $311,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

