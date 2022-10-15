Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 172,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after buying an additional 601,325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 584,785 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

