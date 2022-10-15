Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 197,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

