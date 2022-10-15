Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $330,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum China were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,028.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.