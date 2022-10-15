Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

