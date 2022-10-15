Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,425 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $61,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

