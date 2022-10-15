Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

