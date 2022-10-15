Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

