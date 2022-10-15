Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $174,390,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

TDY stock opened at $331.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

