Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,091 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

