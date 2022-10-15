Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

ES stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

