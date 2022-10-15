Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.