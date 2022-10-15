Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

