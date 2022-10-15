Cwm LLC Sells 531,372 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531,372 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

