Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

