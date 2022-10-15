Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,360 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,040.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TFC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.