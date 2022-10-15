Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.83 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $501.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.29 and its 200-day moving average is $506.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

