Cwm LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Aflac stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

