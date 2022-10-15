Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Haemonetics worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Haemonetics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $76.54 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.