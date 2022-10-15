Cwm LLC Invests $4.66 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $997,128,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,660,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

