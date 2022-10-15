Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,606 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.