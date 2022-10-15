National Bank of Canada FI Buys 224,800 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of H World Group worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in H World Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after purchasing an additional 623,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

