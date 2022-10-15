National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $227.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average is $239.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

