National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 152,460 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 10,406.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152,460 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.31% of JinkoSolar worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.3% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

JinkoSolar stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

