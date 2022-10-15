Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

