Arizona State Retirement System Sells 158 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $72.11 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

