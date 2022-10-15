Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.