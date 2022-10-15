National Bank of Canada FI Buys 58,604 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 155,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.