National Bank of Canada FI Buys 74,651 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,264,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 131,499 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,154,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,633 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

