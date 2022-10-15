Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

ADSK opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

