Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

