Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $67.53 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

