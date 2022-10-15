Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

