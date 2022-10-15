The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 42.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 33.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,298,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 327,430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 6.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 584,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Trading Down 4.5 %

AES stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

