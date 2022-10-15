Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

