Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

