Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $11,247,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $78,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $30,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.4 %

WTW stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

